Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt gesture amid tough times over Andrew scandals

Princess Beatrice's stepson sent a Mother Day gift to her after his mother Dara Huang shared a social media post showing her son making a handmade card for the royal.

The message was sent publicly to Beatrice at a time when her family is going through a tough phase due to intense scrutiny of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over his recent arrest related to his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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In an Instagram story posted on Mothering Sunday, Huang uploaded a photograph of Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf Mapelli Mozzi sitting at a table on a train with coloured pencils and paper.

Captioning the image, Ms Huang wrote: “Making his stepmom a mother’s day card”, alongside a pink heart emoji.

She added: “I taught him how to draw a (bee emoji).”

According to GB News, the card was intended for Princess Beatrice, who is known by close friends and relatives as “Bea”, as she married Wolfie’s father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020.

Dara Huang and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were engaged after they dated from 2015 to 2018, and have a son together.

Following their split, Edoardo married Beatrice in 2020, and Dara has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship with them.



