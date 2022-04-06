Hosted by Bushra Bibi’s sister: ‘Farah Khan attends iftar dinner in UAE’

First Lady Bushra Bibi's close aide Farah Khan with the alleged bag that costs $90,000. --Twitter/Hamza Azhar Salam

KARACHI: Farah Khan, a friend of the prime minister's wife, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and attended an iftar dinner hosted by the Bushra Bibi’s sister.



According to sources, Farah Shahzadi aka Farah Khan, arrived in Dubai on April 3 on a foreign flight EK623 from Lahore. She used a Pakistani passport and attended an iftar dinner in Abu Dhabi yesterday. According to family sources, Farah was invited to the iftar dinner by Maryam Riaz, sister of Bushra Bibi.

Aleem Khan and others previously associated with PTI, as well as Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have accused Farah Khan of corruption. Sources said there are also reports of foreign properties of Farah Khan. Geo News sought to know the position of Farah Khan and also contacted her close friends living in the UAE.

Farah’s close friends said they were not in a position to comment. Geo News insisted that there are serious allegations of corruption against Farah Khan, which need to be answered. To which, Farah’s close friends said the message was conveyed to her and she would herself respond to the allegations soon.



Musa Maneka, son of Bushra Bibi, while talking to Geo News on Tuesday, said the Maneka family has nothing do with Farah Khan, adding she has gone to Dubai to live. He said, “Our family has nothing to do with any deal involving Farah Khan. She (Farah Khan) did wrong to Prime Minister Imran Khan and my mother (Bushra Bibi).”