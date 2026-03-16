Andrew cannot 'legally' withdraw from line of succession despite 'offer': Here's why

Andrew gets offer to give up his spot in line of succession by palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was recently offered to voluntarily walk away from the line of succession – where he is in eighth spot – by the palace.



Tom Bower, a former BBC journalist – whose latest book, Betrayal, is about the royal family – is making waves, claiming an emissary from The Firm visited Sandringham, an estate where the former prince is residing.

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In his findings, the aide offered the ex-prince "an offer he can't refuse" because of his complete dependence on his brother, King Charles.

But Richard Eden, the Daily Mail journalist who covered the royal family for two decades, said it is not possible that Andrew can freely withdraw from the line of succession.

In his view, only an Act of Parliament can step the ex-prince down from the line of succession.

"It's impossible to give up being in the line of succession voluntarily. It could be done only with an Act of Parliament, as discussed on the latest edition of Palace Confidential," he penned on X.

Elsewhere in the interview with the Harry Coles Saves The West, Bower blasted Charles for what he alleged lacked the "impervious reassurance" of the late Queen, adding that he is "slow and procrastinating over his brother's scandal.

In his opinion, the action against the father-of-two should be taken right after his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019.

Meanwhile, several probes are underway into Andrew's past actions.