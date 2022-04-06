Five dead in Hungary train crash

BUDAPEST: Five people died in a train crash in Hungary on Tuesday when a van drove onto the rails at a crossing, causing the train to derail, police said. All of the victims were passengers in the van which was carrying workers to work, police said in a statement. "Five people died at the scene and more than 10 were injured", the statement said. The accident happened near Mindszent, 140-km southeast of Budapest just before 7 am (0500 GMT).