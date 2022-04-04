Kazakhstan arrests foreign spy planning attack

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s security services said on Sunday they have arrested a foreign spy allegedly plotting an attack against the president and other high-level officials.

"A foreign intelligence agent, a Kazakh citizen, was arrested on March 25 in Nur-Sultan by the counter-espionage services," the National Security Committee said in a statement. The suspect "was planning an attack against the president of Kazakhstan and a number of high-level officials," as well as against members of the special services and security forces, the statement said. A foreign-made gun, drugs and large sums of money had been found during a search of his home. The statement added the suspect had confessed after his arrest and a terrorism investigation had been opened.