In Pakistan, the IT sector has been showing enormous growth, especially in online business/jobs, for the last few years. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a remarkable surge in the performance of the sector. It is also true that currently, only a small number of people are involved in online jobs. With appropriate government support, this number can increase in a short period. There are several professional trainers who conduct online classes to educate people about freelancing jobs and teach them how to polish their existing skills and develop new ones so that they can start working online. But a problem that many people face is that these freelancing experts charge around Rs50,000 for these coaching classes that are unaffordable.

If the government starts promoting these jobs in a way to encourage people to apply to them and arranges free seminars or classes to develop freelancing skills in them, it will definitely put our country on the road to economic growth.

Faqir Usman Masood

Peshawar