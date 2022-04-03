Wahab orders probe into ‘immoral activities’ at zoo

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday took notice of an incident at the Karachi Zoo and directed Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi to inquire into the incident and submit a report within 10 days.

Zoo Chief Security Officer Suleiman Sajjad Hussain has been immediately suspended and directed to report to the Municipal Commissioner's Secretariat, said a statement.

According to the details, some videos of immoral activities in the zoo were shown on social media and electronic media, of which the administrator took immediate notice.

Wahab made it clear that such incidents were intolerable and strict action would be taken against zoo employees if they were found involved in such incidents.

He said that the zoo was a place of entertainment and citizens visited with their families.

He issued directives to tighten security at the zoo and sought details of the incident from Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi.

"Strict security arrangements should be made in all the parks, including Landhi/ Korangi Zoo, Safari Park, Hill Park, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Polo Ground, Frere Hall, Sir Syed Park and Taleemi Bagh so that the citizens along with their families can provided with comfort in these parks," he added.

Director Human Resource Management Capt (retd) Altaf Sario has issued formal orders, under which the senior director recreation will conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report to the city administrator.