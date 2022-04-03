WTO conducts trade policy review

KARACHI: World Trade Organisation (WTO) conducted 5th Trade Policy Review (TPR) of Pakistan, where the country was commended for its policies for tariff rationalistaion and implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

During the review, 33 WTO member states gave comments on the country’s policies, asked supplementary questions, and provided feedback on cross cutting issues.

The members appreciated the country’s policies aimed at increasing exports and shrinking its current account deficit, particularly, in the wake of the balance of payment crisis and the shock of Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 30 officers from more than 20 government ministries/departments participated virtually in the meeting, while Pakistan’s permanent mission to the WTO was physically present at the WTO in Geneva. The Pakistani delegation was led virtually by Mr. Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Commerce.

The members appreciated the country for implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement and installation of a national single window. PSW was implemented to gel in with priorities of regional connectivity of facilitation and trade transport, and also integration into global and regional value chains.

Pakistan last trade policy review took place in March 2015. The WTO general council meets as the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB) to undertake trade policy reviews of members under the Trade Policy Review Mechanism (TPRM).

Bettina Waldmann, permanent representative of Germany to the WTO, was Pakistan’s discussant and provided an insightful comment on the country’s trade policies in both her opening and closing remarks.

During the review, the government report draft was appreciated by the members, in line with its assessment of the challenges faced and the country’s response in tackling them.