A sinking ship

This refers to the news reports, ‘From Imran Khan’s smile to his ‘no comments’ and ‘Amid threats: Why did Imran invite US official to OIC moot?’ (April 1). One of the reports also carries a photo of the US official and our foreign minister who can be seen smiling. Soon after the opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion, there were attempts to delay the voting on it for as long as possible to gain some time. Now, when the PM has lost majority, Imran Khan tells us that there is some conspiracy to remove him from his position. This conspiracy is allegedly being hatched by an influential foreign country. It seems that these allegations are the ‘trump card’ that Imran Khan had up his sleeves. To an independent observer, all of this looks like a last-ditch attempt to gain sympathies and to divert attention away from the no-confidence motion.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi