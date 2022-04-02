Out of water

One of the serious problems that Pakistan faces is the rule of the powerful across the country. Influential people are virtually allowed to do whatever they want to do without any consequences. I live in Peshawar’s rural area. In our locality, residents are deprived of fresh water because of powerful people. Previously, people use to get groundwater through wells – the area doesn’t have the proper supply of line water. Now, there are two issues that have decreased the supply of water.

First, the groundwater table is fast depleting. Second, influential people, especially land owners, have installed high-power tube wells for watering their agricultural land. These tube wells are operating without any safety measures, causing high levels of water waste. Due to this problem, the lives of ordinary people are disturbed. The authorities concerned should take notice of these illegal tube wells. Also, the National Water Policy (NWP), approved in 2018, should be implemented in letter and spirit in the province.

Taimour Khan

Peshawar