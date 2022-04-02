Efforts being made to provide best medicines to public: secy

LAHORE:Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired 241st meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) Punjab on Friday.

Additional Secretary Drugs Control M Sohail, Chief Drugs Controller Punjab Azhar Jamal Saleemi, Secretary PQCB, Shafique Khan, Prof Dr Mehmood Ahmed, Prof Dr Sajid Bashir, Prof Dr Jamshed, Prof Dr Shehnaz Akhtar, Prof Dr Uzair, Prof Dr Naveed Iqbal Ansari and Dr Muneeb Ashraf were also present in the meeting. The board heard 119 under process cases of drugs in the meeting. Out of which 64 cases were related to drugs while 55 were of re-testing appeal.

Secretary P&SHD said, "We are striving to provide best quality drugs to the public to save their lives as per the motto of the board. The board has been instructed to carry out strict measures to ensure that the drugs available in the market are up to the national and international standards. Health of general public is our top priority."

CEOs: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired an important meeting in a local hotel and reviewed the performance of CEOs of all districts here on Friday. Secretary P&SHD instructed all CEOs to improve their overall performance. Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretaries, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and all CEOs were present in the meeting. Vertical programmes, COVID, Dengue, TB and hepatitis campaigns were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting. The meeting was told that drugs, medical equipment and all other facilities are available at all centres in the province. Immunisation facility is available at all BHUs and RHCs.

He said, "Successful vaccination drive and implementation of effective preventions helped us control COVID-19 situation. More than 83% of population of province is fully vaccinated. Most of the districts have achieved their vaccination targets until 30th of March. The credit of this success goes to CEOs as well”.

Talking about the efforts of CEOs and other staff in vaccination and other campaigns, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed said, "We appreciate the performance of CEOs as well as all the staff that took part to make RED vaccination successful. There is a chance of uprising of dengue due to change in weather and we are monitoring the situation closely. We are trying to improve our online surveillance."