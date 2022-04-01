Meeting discusses projects in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan, Executive Engineer Allah Nawaz and other senior district administrative officers attended the meeting, according to an official statement.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial law minister said that funds for all development schemes would be released by the provincial government at the earliest.

Fazal Shakur directed officials to ensure timely completion of the development projects initiated under District Development Plan and Beautification Schemes and also the work on street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road.

He said that roadside plantation should be done so that the beauty of Charsadda city and the atmosphere could be enhanced further.

The law minister directed the deputy commissioner to make the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan and to pay attention to all administrative matters so that the best facilities could be provided to the public and any untoward incident could be avoided.

He further directed officials to check the prices of various commodities in the holy month so that all the necessities of daily life could be made available to people at reasonable prices.