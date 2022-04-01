USC announces Ramazan relief package

Islamabad : Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) would provide 19 staple food items at prices lower than the open market under its flagship Ramazan Relief Package through its widespread network of around 4000 retail outlets all over Pakistan.

The robust package offers customers a subsidy of up to Rs3000 from any USC outlet by showing their valid CNIC, said a press release issued here. In line with the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of Digital Pakistan, USC has also successfully transformed itself by implementing an ERP system in a short span of time which would be live from March 31, 2022. Through one of the largest public-sector digital transformation, USC during the month of Ramazan would be able to provide exhaustive services to its customers by acquiring self-accountability, transparency, and efficiency in its operations.

Under the package, 20-kilogram wheat flour bag would be provided to customers at Rs950 whereas in the open market the price of 20-kilogram wheat flour bag would be around Rs1100-1350. Likewise, one-kilogram sugar would be offered at Rs85 while in the open market sugar is available at Rs86-93. The rate of one-kilogram subsidized Ghee at USC is Rs260 while in the open market the edible ghee can be purchased at Rs470 whereas the price of one-litre oil at USC during the month of Ramazan would be Rs407 instead of Rs494. Pulses are an important food ingredient and play a pivotal role in assuring food security in our country.

That is why, at USC, after due diligence and several quality checks procurement of pulses undertakes.

This year, under the Ramazan Relief Package, USC is offering white gram at Rs213 while in the open market the white gram is available at Rs250-260. Likewise, Besan (Chakki) is provided during the month of Ramazan at USC’s country-wide retail network at a price of Rs170 instead of Rs190-220. Similarly, one-kilogram Dal Channa is for Rs162 at USC and in the open market, the price is Rs180-190 per kilogram.

Similarly, one-kilogram Dal Moong Washed is available at Rs170 and in the open market, the price is Rs180-200 per kilogram.

The price of Dal Mash Washed at USC is Rs268 and in open market, the price of one kilogram of Dal Mash Washed is Rs280-320. Moreover, one-kilogram Dal Masoor at USC is Rs215 and in the open market, the price of one-kilogram Dal Masoor is Rs250-280. Every year in Ramazan, USC procures high-quality dates to facilitate the people of Pakistan. This year, the dates would be available in ample quantity in all stores at Rs140 per kilogram while the open market is offering dates from Rs200-240. In the month of Ramazan, consumption of tea, milk (UHT), squashes, and syrups enhance manifolds.

On seeing the high demand for these products, USC is offering tea (950 gm) at Rs1042 while black tea (950 gm) in the open market of the same brand is available at Rs1250. Milk (UHT) is available in USC at Rs142 while in the open market it is available for Rs165. Squashes and Syrups (800 ml) at USC are available at Rs250 instead of Rs290 and Squashes & Syrups (1500 ml) are provided at Rs437 while the open market is offering Squashes & Syrups (1500 ml) at Rs495. Spices, an integral part of our diet are provided at a discount of 10% along with a 15 per cent discount on 1,500 other food and non-food items (jams, pickles, detergents, shampoos, etc under the Ramzan Relief Package. Our valued customers are requested to share their feedback via USC’s toll-free number: 0800-05590 and helpline: 051-111-123-570 for further improving our services.