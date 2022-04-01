Kabul given clear message on counterterrorism in China meeting

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan was given a clear message on counterterrorism and security inside Afghanistan and reminded of commitments made by it to the international community that the territory of Afghanistan would not pose any threats to the neighbouring countries and no place would be given to terrorist groups on the Afghan territory.

This was an important point in the joint statement of the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, which concluded on Thursday in Tunxi, Anhui province of China. The foreign ministers or senior representatives of seven countries, namely China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, attended the meeting.

The joint statement stressed that terrorism is a key factor affecting stability in Afghanistan and condemned all forms of violence and terrorist attacks, and reiterated that ISIS, Al-Qaeda, ETIM, TTP, BLA, Jondollah, Jaish-Al-Adl, Jamaat Ansarullah, IMU and other terrorist organizations must not be given any place on the Afghan territory.

“It also called on relevant Afghan parties to take more visible steps to make a clean break with all forms of terrorist forces, monitor free movement of all terrorist organizations and firmly fight and eliminate them by dismantling their training camps, ensuring that Afghanistan would never again serve as a breeding ground, safe haven or source of proliferation for terrorism”, said the joint statement released by the Foreign Office.



It also urged relevant Afghan parties to safeguard the security and legitimate rights and interests of foreign citizens and institutions in Afghanistan. It reaffirmed readiness to strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation among the neighbouring countries, build a united front against terrorism while noting the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan on “security belt” around Afghanistan.

The joint statement called for tightening border control, preventing terrorist forces from fleeing across borders and staying committed to safeguarding security and stability in the region while committing readiness to conduct counterterrorism and security cooperation with Afghanistan to help it build counterterrorism capacity.

In political and diplomatic fields, the participants reaffirmed respect for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, support for the Afghan people in independently deciding the future of their country and support for the basic principle of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned decisions”.

It also urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicaments in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfill commitments to the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan. It noted the importance to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue, establish a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound domestic and foreign policies and grow friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours, and emphasized the necessity for all sides to strengthen dialogue and communication with Afghanistan for the above-mentioned purposes.

As the Taliban once again closed down girls schools, the participants noted the importance of taking necessary steps in Afghanistan on ensuring women’s rights and children’s education, among others, and called for further actions to be taken to improve people’s livelihood, safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans including ethnic groups, women and children.

The joint statement expressed commitment to deepen cooperation within such frameworks as the Belt and Road Initiative as well as regional cooperation organizations and to include Afghanistan in the regional connectivity, energy and transport networks, economic and trade systems to help Afghanistan unleash its geographical advantages and economic potential. The Afghan refugees issue was also raised besides highlighting the internally-displaced people and support for UN agencies in playing an active role in this regard.

“The participants expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the regional countries, particularly Pakistan and Iran, on the issue of Afghan refugees and called on the international community to provide these countries with continuous, sufficient and proportionate financial support for the timely return of Afghan refugees with dignity and honour,” said the statement.