AKF sends more relief goods to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: In order to support the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan package, handed over 16 more trucks laden with relief goods and food items to the Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Wednesday.

The relief items would be distributed among the affected and needy families in Afghanistan in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum before the holy month of Ramazan.

Provincial vice-president of the foundation, Fida Mohammad Khan and other office-bearers, including Mohammad Waseem, Noorul Wahid Jadoon, officials of border administration and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, organisers to the high officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan including Maulvi Faiz Mohammad and Qari Bilal were present on the occasion.

The relief goods included foodstuff worth Rs20 million, milk for infants and other relief items. It merits a mention here that this is the eighth aid convoy of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

A total of 1,200 tonnes of relief goods worth Rs280 million have been handed over to Afghan authorities in 142 trucks so far for distribution among thousands of families in Kunar, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kabul, Helmand, Kandahar and other provinces of Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad, in-charge of refugees of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and other senior officials, thanked the Khidmat Foundation, government of Pakistan and the organisers of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

They expressed their optimism that the foundation, people and government of Pakistan would continue cooperation with the oppressed people of the war-torn country in future.