How AI boyfriends are winning hearts in China: details might surprise you

It might be surprising to know how artificial intelligence AI has taken over our lives from tech to everyday real-time experiences.

Where love seems impossible in today's era, people are falling for AI.

The concept seemed more meaningful and understood well after a new game reveal showed how virtual boyfriends are winning hearts in China.

AI companion:

The experience revealed after Zhou, a 33-year-old Chinese civil servant and student, was seeking love and companionship and expressed how her emotional needs are fulfilled by Qi Yu, her first digital boyfriend or companion in six months.

Obsessing over her new digital partner’s profile, Zhou describes her AI companions as wavy-haired, handsome, painters, and fictional characters to choose from—one of five romantic interests in "Love and Deepspace," the world's biggest mobile dating game with some 80 million users, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

Zhou also expressed that "the process of getting to know her virtual companion is incredibly fulfilling."

How Zhou found her AI companion for making up for real-life shortcomings:

Zhou has always been a game enthusiast and loves to play "Love and Deepspace," an action fantasy as well as a romantic game, for about an hour a day and has spent more than 10,000 yuan ($1,400) on it so far.

The popularity of otome games in China reflects a highly developed gaming industry and its desire to transform digital intimacy into financial opportunities.

Evina Li, a 31-year-old worker from Shanghai in the tech industry, is another fan who has spent some 8,000 yuan on "Love and Deepspace" despite having a real-life boyfriend.

She likes it because the game "places women's needs in a very important position," adding that it makes up "for certain shortcomings in real-life interactions between men and women."

The players expressed that with an AI companion in today’s gaming or digital era; people are getting used to it, and now it has become a part of their lives.

While these digital relationships may offer comfort, they also raise complex questions.

Many of those most open to AI intimacy spend significant time online or report struggling to form traditional romantic bonds later.

Additionally, experts are concerned that as the technology continues to improve and become more emotionally attuned, the ease of forming connections with AI may be quietly reshaping expectations of real-world relationships and may affect them differently.