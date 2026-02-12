Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's marriage crumbling under harassment lawsuit: Deets

Will Smith in 'dark mood' as sexual harassment lawsuit threats comeback

Will Smith’s efforts to make a Hollywood comeback can be ruined due to a sexual harassment suit from his former tour violinist.

"Will is absolutely beside himself, and even though he's convinced the claims are baseless, it's still been a nightmare," an insider revealed, per Radar Online.

America's Got Talent alum Brian King Joseph alleged sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation in his $3million lawsuit against the I Am Legend star.

He claimed that he was "shamed" and fired after he reported the incident to Will's management company.

Will's lawyer Allen B. Grodsky said the allegations "are false, baseless and reckless" and "they are categorically denied."

The suit came just four months after the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star signed a first-look, multi-movie deal with Paramount Pictures – and nearly four years.

Will’s deal came after he became an outcast after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The ordeal has put the Bad Boys actor in a "dark mood" and may be the last straw for Jada Pinkett Smith, 54.

"She's sick and tired of the constant drama. A lot of people in her world are saying this could be the final straw," the insider said of Jada. "She's sick of being collateral damage."

"This couldn't have come at a worse time for Will professionally. He was very hyped up on this being his time for a real comeback. He's convinced it's going to taint his name all over again," the mole added.