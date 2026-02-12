Princess Kate steps out to continue key project

Princess Kate made a surprise visit to Castle Hill Academy in Croydon, South London to mark Children’s Mental Health Week on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales has long been an advocate for healthy early development of kids and spreads awareness about how those years shape the people we become.

Kate has previously described her Shaping Us initiative as her "life's work". Her latest visit came with her role as the Patron of mental health charity, Place2Be.

"This year’s Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging. It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most; love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development,"

"As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people," she added, singing it with her initial C.

During the visit, the Princess first visited the Early Years outdoor play space, which reflects Place2Be’s therapeutic principles. She examined how the area promotes emotional regulation, sensory exploration and creative play.

Princess Kate then met parents who received support from the charity.