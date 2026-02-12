James Van Der Beek's final days 'hard to watch' for loved ones

James Van Der Beek's final days marked by pain and suffering

James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 following a two-year battle with colon cancer and insiders have spilled on his 'hard to watch' final days.

Just a day after the Dawson's Creek star's death, sources told Daily Mail about his painful final days.

Although, just weeks before his death, James posted an optimistic video, encouraging fans to view spring as a time for fresh beginnings, insiders revealed that his own health was rapidly deteriorating behind the scenes.

A source told the outlet, "James was on hospice for several weeks and he was rail thin when he passed. He was mostly in bed because he was very weak, and he was not eating."

The actor spent his final days at the family's Texas ranch, surrounded by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Sources revealed that the decline in James' health was hard to watch for loved ones.

"He was in hospice, they held his hand and were there for him, of course, but it has been hard because James was so ill, he was weak."

"He had so much charisma, he was a wonderful soul, and his presence is missed. Those poor little kids," the source said. "This is very hard for the family, they are totally broken over his passing because he was the patriarch, he was the leader. There are puddles of tears everywhere and il all falls on Kimberly's shoulders."

On the other hand, James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, underwent aggressive treatments due to which medical expense and living costs placed a heavy burden on the family.

Kimberly has also launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $400,000. Furthermore, Paul Walter Hauser also stepped in to help raise funds and pledged continued support for the family in January.

An insider told that the late actor "had not been in treatment for a while because there was nothing more the doctors could do, the cancer was aggressive."

"James wanted peace the last few weeks of his life," the source revealed.