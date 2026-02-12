Microsoft AI chief says AI will replace most white-collar jobs within 18 months

Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman issued a warning that artificial intelligence will eliminate numerous white-collar professions during the upcoming 12- to 18-month period.

Suleyman explained to the Financial Times that artificial intelligence automation improvements, together with professional-grade AGI developments, will create new job opportunities for all fields that depend on computer work.

He proposed that AI systems will begin to handle standard duties for lawyers and accountants and project managers and marketers. Microsoft currently speeds up its enterprise AI development while it invests more resources into its cutting-edge AI technologies.

Suleyman revealed that Microsoft is pushing to secure a larger share of the enterprise market by developing what he described as “professional-grade AGI”. He referred to AI systems capable of performing nearly all tasks a human professional can do on a computer.

He added that almost anyone whose work is primarily computer-based could face disruption. Companies are already increasing their adoption of AI technology, which they use to boost their efficiency while decreasing their operational expenses.

Suleyman predicted that the process of creating AI models will soon become much simpler than it currently is. The process resembles podcast production and blog writing, according to him, because both organisations and individuals will have the ability to create their own unique AI systems.