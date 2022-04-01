Amid threats: Why did Imran invite US official to OIC moot?

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech mentioned that the United States conveyed threat to the Government of Pakistan through a Pakistani diplomat on March 7, 2022.
Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ asked if the US had conveyed such a huge threat to Pakistan why Imran Khan invited US under secretary of state to the OIC-CFMs conference held in Islamabad on March 21 and afterwards Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted and shared his picture with the US under secretary of state.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said, “Constructive meeting with @UnderSecStateJ, visiting to attend #OIC48CFM, promoting more engagement between US & OIC States. We welcome leadership in Extended Troika for sustainable peace in Afg. Imp for int’l community to prioritise humanitarian need of ppl of Afg.”
“Bilaterally, Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the US & we believe a regular & structured dialogue process imp to promoting our bilat & shared regional objectives. We look forward to commemorating 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year,” he seid in his second tweet.
PM Imran Khan has named the country from where the threatening memo came
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League has called all its MPAs from the Punjab to Lahore with instructions that none of...
ISLAMABAD: Akbar S. Babar, an estranged but founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , has stated on oath that...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday announced closure of...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday demanded for placing the name of Special Assistant to the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority may allow the power distribution companies to collect an...
Comments