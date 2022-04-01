Amid threats: Why did Imran invite US official to OIC moot?

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeting Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya at the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. - Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech mentioned that the United States conveyed threat to the Government of Pakistan through a Pakistani diplomat on March 7, 2022.

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ asked if the US had conveyed such a huge threat to Pakistan why Imran Khan invited US under secretary of state to the OIC-CFMs conference held in Islamabad on March 21 and afterwards Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted and shared his picture with the US under secretary of state.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said, “Constructive meeting with @UnderSecStateJ, visiting to attend #OIC48CFM, promoting more engagement between US & OIC States. We welcome leadership in Extended Troika for sustainable peace in Afg. Imp for int’l community to prioritise humanitarian need of ppl of Afg.”



“Bilaterally, Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the US & we believe a regular & structured dialogue process imp to promoting our bilat & shared regional objectives. We look forward to commemorating 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year,” he seid in his second tweet.