Horrific dreams

The murder of a young teacher in a seminary in D I Khan on the allegations of blasphemy based on a dream is condemnable. The culprits must be punished.
Such barbaric behaviour must be rooted out from society if we hope to bring Pakistan out of the dredges of instability and intolerance.
Asad A Khan
London
