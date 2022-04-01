 
close
Friday April 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Suu Kyi back in junta court

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being quarantined when Covid-19 was detected among her staff, a source with knowledge of her case said.

Comments