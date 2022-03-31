Imam moves into top 10 in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has moved into the top 10 of the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI men’s batting rankings following his brilliant century against Australia in the first ODI on Tuesday.

As per the latest rankings shared by the ICC, the left-handed opener moved up two places to achieve his career-best 10th spot in the top ODI batters.

The star with the ball for Australia in the first ODI – Adam Zampa, has jumped six places to secure the joint ninth with his Aghanistan counterpart Rashid Khan.