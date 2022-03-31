Imam moves into top 10 in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has moved into the top 10 of the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI men’s batting rankings following his brilliant century against Australia in the first ODI on Tuesday.
As per the latest rankings shared by the ICC, the left-handed opener moved up two places to achieve his career-best 10th spot in the top ODI batters.
The star with the ball for Australia in the first ODI – Adam Zampa, has jumped six places to secure the joint ninth with his Aghanistan counterpart Rashid Khan.
KARACHI: Hyderabad Tigers defeated Sukkur Dolphins 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the Sindh Super League ...
KARACHI: Usman Butt and Shahzaib moved into the finals of their respective categories in the 1st Torsam Khan junior...
MIAMI: Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved within one victory of reclaiming the world number one ranking by advancing to...
KARACHI: The organisers of the 1st Torsam Khan Masters Squash Championship failed to make players abide by the rules...
LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate insists nobody can take their place in his World Cup squad for...
DOHA: FIFA is slowly burying a plan to hold a World Cup every two years, which will not even be discussed at the...
Comments