Struggling community

The Muslim world has been encountering many challenges since the 9/11 attacks. Many Muslim-majority countries are experiencing socio-political upheaval, communal wars and a rise in terrorism. On top of this, Islamophobia has increased across the world, isolating most of them. We can also see antagonism towards Muslim immigrants and refugees in the West. Western media depicts Muslims in a disparaging and negative light, and reports regarding incidents of terrorism are biased against Muslims, who are regularly subjected to verbal and physical attacks.

Fortunately, the UN has designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. This was a landmark decision for which Pakistan deserves great appreciation as it was Pakistan that tabled this resolution.

Usama Mughal

Kandhkot