Dynastic politics

Politics in Pakistan revolves around a few select parties. We have been governed by parties which were left to some politicians by their forefathers, especially in the past 30 years. In all this, the only sincere leader is Imran Khan who is dedicated to the country and is worried about the future generation of Pakistan. He is not corrupt, and all the problems his government is facing are a result of the faulty policies of the previous governments.
If the no-trust motion fails, the government will have more time to prove itself. Politicians must cast their votes wisely in the favour of the present government if they are truly sincere to the country. The opposition must at least let the government complete its tenure and let the people decide in the upcoming general elections who they want to vote for.
Jalal Anwar khan
Mardan
