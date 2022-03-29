Gold drops Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs550 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,350 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs472 to Rs112,611. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $26 to $1,932 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,294.58. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.