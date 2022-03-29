Killer of wife arrested

LAHORE:The suspect who had burnt his wife to death in the Shalimar area few days back was arrested on Monday.

SP Investigations Civil Lines said that the suspect Allah Ditta had married Memoona four years back. This was his second marriage and he is a father of four children. The suspect was annoyed with his wife and hatched a plan to get rid of her. To do that, he locked her in her room and burnt her to death. Later, he termed it an incident of fire due to short circuit and fled.

Rape accused: Garden Town police have arrested suspect for raping his cousin. The arrested suspect Saqlain allegedly had abducted his cousin and also sexually assaulted her. Police on complaint arrested him.

certificates: SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed on Monday distributed Commendation certificates (CC-III) among officers for excellent performance at Capital City Police Headquarters. SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed gave away certificates to 39 police officers of Internal Accountability Branch, Inspection and Complaint Cell including lady Sub Inspector Sadaf Asghar, Sub Inspector Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Sub Inspectors Arshad Yaseen, Azmat Ullah, Muhammad Ali, Tariq Mahmood, Head Constable Irfan Ali, Shahid and Muhammad Imran.