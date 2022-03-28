No govt will complete term if system derailed: PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: No future government in the country will be able complete its tenure if the system is derailed. People should support Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the country from plunderers of national wealth. Imran Khan is a great asset to the Muslim world and a symbol of Pakistan’s future.

These views were expressed by PTI leaders, who addressed the Amar Bil Maroof rally at Parade Ground on Sunday. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PTI had no interest in conspiracies as it had strong belief in people. “The nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan for his promised revolution in the country. The turncoats will have to face the wrath of the people for their betrayal with Imran Khan,” he observed.

Minister for Federal Education Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said the entire nation was standing behind Imran Khan, rejecting horse-trading by the opposition parties. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance, Dr Fehmida Mirza said the GDA supported Imran Khan and joined the government as a matter of principle. Condemning horse-trading, she said it was lethal for democracy. “We are supporting Imran Khan for the sake of Pakistan. I urge the media to expose the bad governance of the PPP in Sindh which has increased the sufferings of the people of the province,” she added.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said Imran Khan would succeed in the no-confidence test and the “gang of thieves” would be defeated in the National Assembly. Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said women would continue to support Imran Khan for pursuing an independent policy highlighting the Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia at international forums.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting to protect the country from looters, who also harmed national interests. “The valiant leader is not going anywhere and I urge PTI supporters to stand with him” the minister said and stressed that the National Assembly Members, who had left the party, were not genuine party workers.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar hoped the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan would fail. He said the public had rejected the opposition’s designs against the prime minister, adding the country was ruled by corrupt politicians in the past which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. He said the people of Pakistan were with Prime Minister Imran Khan and proposed him to call fresh elections to let the opposition know with whom people stand.

Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said the historic rally had sent a clear message to the corrupt elite that everyone was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan had raised voice against Islamophobia all over the world and it was he who had refused bases to the US.

Terming Imran Khan a great asset to the Muslim world, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were proud of their leader whose tireless campaign had led to the UNGA approval of a resolution by setting March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.