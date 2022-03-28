 
Ignored voices

March 28, 2022

Unfortunately, our leaders are utterly indifferent to the problems of people. They are unwilling to take serious measures to address issues such as child marriage, child labour, corruption, illiteracy, and discrimination.

Hundreds of complaints have been published in newspapers but no one seems to be listening – or reading. The relevant authorities must pay head to people’s complaints so that some progress may finally be made.

Dadshah and Bahadur Khan

Karachi

