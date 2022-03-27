Not Imran, but PTI govt may survive: MQMP

ISLAMABAD: Mutahidda Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQMP) Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday it appeared hard for Imran Khan’s premiership to survive, but the PTI government may continue

Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga, anchored by Saleem Safi, Siddiqui said the MQMP won’t be able to help Imran Khan when his own people have dumped him.

He said he has proposed Imran-plus, not Imran-minus, formula which envisaged an Imran Khan whose stature as a leader can grow. He said the MQMP had not received any phone calls, and what else could be better if no one was receiving any phone call. He said rigging in last elections was an open secret.

He said that any confidence-building steps by the PPP government would have helped MQMP overcome indecision.

He said that the MQMP workers are perturbed over the agreement with PPP and MQMP given their experience.

Siddiqui said that of all agreements, the one with the PTI was most effective, adding the MQMP won’t do anything that harms their community. He lamented that basic democracy fizzles out whenever democracy is revived.

He said it would be beneficial for the country if allies make their decisions after consulting each other. He said the opposition has to muster the support of 172 members, while the government needs to do nothing.

He said the MQMP is not vying for any office, but it has to take a position in a fluid situation, adding the party would use its decision-making power at the eleventh hour.

Narrating issues, Siddiqui said people with fake domiciles grabbed jobs meant for urban part of Sindh, adding that not a single person from the urban area is employed in the Sindh secretariat. MQMP is against scrapping the 18th Amendment, but then it should be fully adhered to, he added.