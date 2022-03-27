Jati Umra being renovated

LAHORE: Renovation of the residence of PMLN supremo and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been started.
According to sources, the interior and exterior of the residence are being painted after three years. Political circles are linking the renovation of Jati Umra to Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.
