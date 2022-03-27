Imran has lost majority to rule, says JI chief

DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the majority as well as the confidence of the people.

Addressing a huge public rally here, he said they would bury Imran’s politics of abusive language and rampant corruption in the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31.

Sirajul Haq predicted that Imran Khan would not be the prime minister on March 31 and both his politics and office would sink together.

The JI chief held the rally in connection with the campaign for the local government elections in Upper Dir district, where party’s provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, MPA Inayatullah, former MNA Tariqullah and candidate for tehsil mayor, Rafiullah, were also present.

Siraj said that people would hear screams of “who expelled me” from the PM office on March 31 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have been sent packing by then.

He called Imran Khan a “pehlwan” of the social media and accused him of selling Kashmir to India. He also assailed Imran Khan for handing over the State Bank of Pakistan to the IMF and alleged the opposition parties also helped him in this.

The JI chief also criticised the PDM parties as nothing better than the PTI and urged the people to vote for his party if they wanted corruption elimination and Islamic system enforced in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the PTI was using the expatriates for promoting its politics but did nothing for them as 10,000 overseas Pakistanis had been languishing in foreign jails.

He asked workers to win back the disgruntled voters and hoped that women voters would come out in large numbers to cast their votes.

The JI leader warned the deputy commissioner and district police officer to stay away from politics in the coming local government elections and only focus on their jobs of arrangements for the balloting and security affairs.