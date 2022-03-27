‘Utilities consume 83pc of income’

LAHORE: A UK-based study has claimed that Pakistanis spend a large portion of their monthly income on utility bills, revealing that cost of living in the country was constantly rising.

The study ranked Pakistan on top with 82.90 percent consumption of their earnings on utilities, followed by Nigerian 67.7 percent and Philippines 61.5 percent.

Utility Bidder carried out the study, delving into data and analysing monthly prices of electricity, gas, water, broadband, and mobile data around the world. It offers services to its customers get the best gas and electricity tariffs on their business energy.

The report stated utilities were crucial for societies to function and play a vital role in both economic and social development around the world.

It mentioned that with cost of living constantly rising and a rise in gas prices, people having a hard time in paying their utilities.

In Nigeria, the country that came in second in the ranking, citizens pay more than half of their monthly wages purely for internet access.