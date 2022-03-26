OIC-CFM resolutions: Indian statement untenable, irresponsible, says FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly rejected what it said was the ‘totally untenable’ and ‘irresponsible’ statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the unanimously adopted outcomes and resolutions of the OIC 48th Session Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM).

“Devoid of any logic or substance, the MEA statement reflects the frustration of a country that stands exposed and isolated. Instead of denying the historical facts and realities, attempting to mislead the international community through fictional claims over the disputed territory, and dismissing valid concerns as reflected in the OIC resolutions, India would be well-advised to pay heed, review its current behaviour, and act responsibly to urgently address those concerns,” said the Foreign Office on Friday.

Earlier, immediately after the announcement of the Islamabad Declaration, India had rejected all the resolutions passed by the OIC, saying they clearly demonstrated both the irrelevance of the organisation and the role of Pakistan as a ‘manipulator’.

The Foreign Office reminded Delhi that the OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah and the second largest international organisation after the United Nations with 57 members and 6 observer states.

“The OIC has a long-standing principled position in support of the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination granted to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. While refusing to implement the UNSC resolutions, India has for decades tried to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris through brutal and indiscriminate use of force and gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)”, added the FO.

Besides, the ascendant BJP-RSS inspired “Hindutva” ideology has restricted the space for minorities, especially Muslims, whose persecution under state patronage has become a norm in today’s India.

The OIC, Delhi was told, has accordingly condemned massive human rights abuses in IIOJ&K, and has once again firmly rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent steps aimed at altering the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The OIC has also denounced the blatant and widespread discrimination, intolerance and violence against the Muslims in India, and called upon India to ensure their rights including religious freedom.

The OIC, which represented 46 countries, has also inter alia expressed grave concern over the incident of March 9, 2022, involving a supersonic missile launched into the territory of Pakistan from India.