Students’ awareness walk on Pakistan Day

LAHORE: A part of celebrations, 'MilKar' organised an awareness walk along with a plantation and food distribution drive at the Government Primary School Ali Raza Baad, Lahore on the Pakistan Day.
As many as 60 students from Bahria University participated in the drive along with MilKar’s community workers. The initiative from Bahria University was a part of their community service programme. Allahwalay Trust, as programme sponsor, distributed food among school students.
