Martyred pilot laid to rest in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Navy Officer Commander Zia-ur-Rahim, a resident of Lower Dir, who was martyred in the Peshawar aircraft crash incident the other day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.
The martyred Navy Commander had joined the PAF as a trainer.
Rear Admiral Nahim Sarwar, Wing Commander R. Asim, Wing Commander Hamza along with dozens of Navy and Pakistan Air Force personnel and a large number of locals participated in the last rituals of the martyred officer.
A smartly turned-out contingent of the Navy presented a guard of honour and placed a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred soldier.
Two pilots including Zia-ur-Rahim had embraced martyrdom when a trainer aircraft had crashed near the Warsak Road in Peshawar on Tuesday.
PESHAWAR: A five-day Outbreak Response campaign has been planned in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having Afghan...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa float erected by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was the centre...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader captain Mohammad Safdar on Wednesday said that his party would sweep...
PESHAWAR: Consumers in the provincial capital have been facing natural gas and electricity suspension for the last...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the murder of its...
MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have seized a huge quantity of medicines meant for public health facilities labeled as...
Comments