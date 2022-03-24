Martyred pilot laid to rest in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Navy Officer Commander Zia-ur-Rahim, a resident of Lower Dir, who was martyred in the Peshawar aircraft crash incident the other day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.

The martyred Navy Commander had joined the PAF as a trainer.

Rear Admiral Nahim Sarwar, Wing Commander R. Asim, Wing Commander Hamza along with dozens of Navy and Pakistan Air Force personnel and a large number of locals participated in the last rituals of the martyred officer.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Navy presented a guard of honour and placed a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred soldier.

Two pilots including Zia-ur-Rahim had embraced martyrdom when a trainer aircraft had crashed near the Warsak Road in Peshawar on Tuesday.