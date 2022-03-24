Subsidised items to be available at USC outlets from April 1

Islamabad : The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced that all subsidised edible items under Ramazan Relief Package including rice, gram flour, dates, sugar, ghee, juices, and flour will be available at its outlets from April 1, 2022. The concerned department will start the supply of subsidised items at its outlets after fixing of subsidised rates.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Muhammad Farasat told ‘The News’ that 19 subsidised items will be available at all stores from April 1, 2022. The consumers could purchase all items at subsidised prices in bulk, he assured. He said that the government has provided the best ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ to needy people. “We have removed all expiry items from all stores,” he claimed. We will take strict action against store staff in case of expiry items, he warned.

The federal government has provided Rs8.280 billion ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ to provide subsidies on 19 essential items here at Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The well-placed sources said that the government has provided Rs2.534 billion subsidy on ‘atta’, Rs750 million on sugar, Rs4.050 billion on ghee, Rs300 million on cooking oil, Rs30 million on Daal Channa, Rs10 million on Daal Moong washed, Rs5 million on Daal Mash washed, Rs30 million on Daal Masoor, Rs50 million subsidy on White Gram, Rs50 million on the basin, Rs20 million on dates, Rs25 million on Basmati Rice, Rs10 million on Rice Sella, Rs40 million on squashes and sherbets, Rs125 million on tea, Rs50 million on packed milk and Rs50 million of spices. Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decided to provide 2-kilogram subsidised ghee packets to every consumer. Every consumer could purchase 2-kilogram ‘sugar’ in a day. The government has decided to provide subsidy on 19 basic items including rice, dates, atta, sugar, ghee, packed milk, drinks, pulses, basin, white channay, tea, spices etc. Similarly, the local management has decided to set up ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ from March 27, 2022.