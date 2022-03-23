 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
World

Miami Beach slaps curfew

By AFP
March 23, 2022

Miami: The US city of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency and will impose a curfew this weekend to stem a wave of violence linked to the influx of revellers to Florida for spring break.

The decision comes after two shootings that left five people injured in recent days. City officials will meet Tuesday to finalize the curfew.

