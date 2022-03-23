 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
500 drug pushers arrested

By Bureau report
March 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have lodged 470 cases and arrested over 500 alleged drug pushers during a campaign against the drug mafia in the current month, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroonur Rashid told reporters that 16 kg ice, 73 kg heroin and 119 kg hashish were recovered in action during the current month.

