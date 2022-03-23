Dust and ash

It is an open secret that politics is merely a struggle for power — no matter how it is gained. The events of the past few weeks illustrate the perplexing nature of Pakistani politics. As the opposition criticises the ruling party’s performance and the two sides bicker, it is the poor who suffer.

It is high time the country’s politicians began to work for the nation. None of the political setups in the past has worked for the country or its people. People too seem so well aware of this greed for power and wealth that they have all but given up.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot