PTCL, CDA partner for digitalisation

ISLAMABAD: PTCL group and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad signed a contract for strategic partnership for digitalisation of solutions for CDA, a statement said on Monday.

The agreement aims to provide digitalised solutions for CDA Islamabad administration, Excise and Taxation, and Islamabad Police, PTCL said, adding the group would initially provide 12 solutions, including mobility services, call center setup, video conferencing, cloud services, complaint management system, street lighting and fleet management solutions, etc, it said.

The contract was signed at chairman CDA Office in Islamabad by Zarrar Hasham Khan, group chief business solutions officer (PTCL & Ufone) and Sayed Munawar Shah, executive member (engineering), CDA.

CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said the accord was a step to digitalise operations by providing citizen centric solutions to ensure efficient service delivery and complaint management, in line with the government’s ambition to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan.