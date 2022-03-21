Qureshi, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, global issues

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Sunday held a meeting to exchange views and perspectives on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations and close cooperation at various regional and multilateral forums. Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry is visiting Pakistan for bilateral engagements and participation in the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Islamabad on March 22-23, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. Underscoring Pakistan’s shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinity and historically warm ties with Egypt, the foreign minister reaffirmed the desire to further deepen the multi-level relationship between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and to strengthen institutional engagement for adding further momentum to close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest. They also stressed the need to foster closer inter-parliamentary cooperation as part of people-to-people exchanges, while Qureshi highlighted the potential for increased cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, defence, tourism, agriculture and higher education. Both foreign ministers concurred on the need to explore opportunities for such bilateral cooperation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the ongoing human rights violations and India’s attempt to change the demography of the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also briefed Foreign Minister Shoukry on the recent so-called accidental fire of a ballistic missile by India to Pakistan’s territory. Shah stressed that in addition to highlighting disturbing questions about the multiple shortcomings and technical lapses of serious nature in India’s management of strategic weapons, the lack of communication and explanation from India’s side was a source of serious concern.

The incident had shown India’s irresponsible conduct and needed to be addressed by the international community, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe. The two foreign ministers had a detailed exchange on the developments relating to Afghanistan. Qureshi emphasised the need for urgent measures to avert humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan. He drew attention to the improvement in the security situation and stressed the importance of constructive engagement by the international community to help promote the objectives of durable peace and stability of Afghanistan as well as prosperity of the Afghan people.

The foreign ministers shared perspectives on the situation in Ukraine. Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s principled stance and consistent calls for a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed the inviolability of the principles of the UN Charter. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the economic impact on the world at large and the unintended consequences for the developing countries, arising from the ongoing conflict, particularly in the shape of rising oil and food commodity prices.

In the context of the 27th Conference of Parties (CoP) of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to be held in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, later this year, the two foreign ministers discussed priority actions for tackling climate change particularly the need for channeling enhanced climate finance for developing countries. Foreign Minister Qureshi assured Pakistan’s support to the Egyptian Presidency of CoP-27 for a successful conference. The foreign ministers also agreed to remain engaged for further strengthening the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Egypt.