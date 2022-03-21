‘Entrepreneurial mindset can help change Pakistan’

Islamabad : Bahria Business School Islamabad organised the 3rd International Conference on Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE-III) at its E 8 Campus Islamabad.

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador at Islamabad was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat applauded Bahria Business School Islamabad for laying the foundation of a global platform for intellectual discourse on a subject of relevance for all Developing Economies, especially during the current pandemic.

Director General Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (r) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, extended special thanks and words of acknowledgment to the distinguished participants. The conference was attended by several international speakers including Dr. Sander Schroevers (Netherlands), Dr. Nadine Waehning (UK), Dr. Barbara Stepien (Poland), Joanne Powell (Ireland), and Dr. Mauro Arturo (Poland). The Turkish Ambassador at the opening ceremony highly acknowledged the research efforts of Bahria University and emphasized the need for cooperation between Pakistani and International universities on knowledge exchange, research initiatives, and institutional development. CEO Centaurus, during his address at the closing ceremony, encouraged the students to look at challenges in Pakistan as untapped opportunities for future progression.

He highlighted the importance of education for the youth and creating an entrepreneurial mindset to change the landscape of the country. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naveed, Dean/Principal Bahria Business School, stressed upon the importance of readiness, paradigm shift, strong quality measures, modification in curriculum, new assessment frameworks, pedagogies, and industrial alignment of programs to improve the quality of education in order to foster soft skill-set and acquisition of working knowledge aligned with needs of corporate and development sectors.

The conference invited insight from business researchers and academic experts on eight thematic areas including Digital Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship, Transformation and Survival of Businesses Post-pandemic, Digital Infrastructure and Global Business, Crisis Leadership and Organizational Resilience, Innovative Learning for Student Success, Emerging Technologies and Education for Blended Learning, Beyond CSR: Integrated Stakeholder Engagement and CPEC: A Perspective of Regional Connectivity. The recommendations of the conference are believed to enable organizations in developing economies to face business challenges in a more effective way and implement solutions that are more relevant and practical to achieve success.