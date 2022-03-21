Reflections

As we near March 23, it is time to reflect on where this country is headed. On March 18, a number of hooligans led by two parliamentarians, attacked Sindh House in Islamabad. Given the narcissism and blindness of those at the helm of this country’s affairs, this was hardly surprising. For decades now, targeting politicians and political instability have haunted Pakistan and its economy. Instead of evolving into a democratic system where citizen’s welfare was most important, the political system has been strangulated.

Any system of governance – be it free-market democracy or socialism – must cater to the welfare of the poor, otherwise it will not be acceptable. When rule of law is replaced by the abuse of power, anarchy is inevitable. It is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the state to provide subsidised education, health, public transportation, clean drinking water, and security to all. Unfortunately, in Pakistan we have neither democracy nor socialism. Instead, we have a system dominated by the abuse of power, a remnant of the British Raj. Political intrigues and gerrymandering have brought disorder. Quaid-e-Azam had warned on June 14, 1948 about the significance of oath that every paid public office-holder has taken, when assuming office, to serve as servants of people, with no role in politics.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore