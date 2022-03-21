Suspect gunned down after wounding three cops

A suspect was shot dead on Sunday in a reported exchange of fire with the police. Three policemen, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Sharafi Goth police station, were also wounded by the suspect.

Police said the suspect, who was identified as Majeed Gul, first shot and injured a police constable, Nadeem, in the Moinabad area within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station. Police said that Nadeem and Gul were neighbours who engaged in a clash over reasons yet to be known, during which the suspect shot the constable multiple times.

Nadeem was shot at least three times and was seriously wounded. He was rushed to the Aga Khan University Hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the property and cordoned the property off. As the police tried to enter the house to arrest the suspect, he opened fire on the police team, as a result of which Sharafi Goth SHO Adeel Ahmed Shah and Constable Yasir were wounded.

Police said that after the firing, they had to wear bulletproof jackets and forced their way into the house with the help of a ladder.

Inside the house, the police reportedly killed the suspect during an exchange of fire. The police team also seized the weapon from the suspect’s possession.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.