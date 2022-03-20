Tanzania bus, lorry collision kills 23

DAR ES SALAAM: At least 23 people have died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the police said. "The death toll is now 23" after one of those injured died, said police head of operations and training Liberatus Sabas.
A police chief in the eastern region of Morogoro, Fortunatus Muslim, said the accident occurred in Melela Kibaoni, some 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the coastal city and economic hub Dar es Salaam.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cancelled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with...
OSLO: A US military plane taking part in Nato exercises has crashed in Norway, killing all four American troops on...
BEIJING: The US destroyer Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a "provocative" act by the...
WASHINGTON: US conservatives and Israel stepped up pressure this week against the possibility that an agreement to...
SAQQARA, Egypt: Egypt unveiled on Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a...
Comments