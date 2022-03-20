Tributes paid to Sooriah Badshah for his struggle for freedom from British rule

Intellectuals, politicians and academics at an event on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, famously known as Sooriah Badshah, and said neither lucrative offers nor repressive measures of the colonial power could distract him from his mission.

The Sooriah Badshah Study Circle organised the event at the Karachi Press Club to mark the death anniversary of Badshah, who was hanged to death on March 20, 1943, after a military court verdict under the colonial rule, for leading the Hur resistance movement against the British rule in Sindh.

Speakers also discussed the role of women in the Hur movement and said the movement was well-organised, disciplined and focused on its objectives and execution.

They said that Badshah was an illustrious servant of Sindh, who had led the war against imperialism for a better life for his country. They said Badshah launched the freedom movement against the colonial powers at the age of 21, while the colonial rulers made ruthless efforts to crush the Hur uprising and killed hundreds of followers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional provincial secretary general Sardar Abdul Rahim announced that his party would present a bill in the Sindh Assembly for the establishment of a university named after Badshah to pay tribute to him and educate the younger generations about the freedom-fighting movement against the British rule in the province.

Writer and senior journalist Nasir Aijaz, who authored the book on Hur freedom fighters, said that he is happy to see that youths have been organising programmes to mark Badshah’s anniversary and educate the people about his freedom struggle. He stresses that more research should be done on Badshah’s struggle and the Hur freedom movement.

Journalist Hamdi Ghangro said women had played a key role in the Hur resistance movement and it was necessary to highlight their role. “A large number of women wearing men’s clothes took part in the fighting against British colonists, but it has been hidden intentionally in history.” Former inspector general of police Aftab Nabi, Tehreek-e-Niswan head Sheema Kermani, writer Javed Qazi and also spoke at the event.