Cop martyred in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified terrorists martyred a cop of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Serai Naurang tehsil on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that Constable Muhammad Bilal was on geo-tagging duty near Shahji Iron Store when two terrorists arrived on a bike and opened fire on him. He received several bullets on his body and succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The attackers managed to flee the scene after the attack.
The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines Lakki Marwat, which was attended by DPO Lakki Marwat Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Pak Army officers and police officials.
