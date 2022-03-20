There are discrepancies in the way men and women are treated in Pakistan. Of these, the gender pay gap is perhaps one of the biggest problems. According to the Global Wage Report 2018-19, women in Pakistan earn 34 percent less than men on average. That is to say that on average women are paid less than men working in the same position and same time and workplace. In fact, Pakistan has the highest overall hourly average gender pay gap in the world.

This discrimination is a direct violation of women’s rights. It has discouraged women from working for a long time but it must now be stopped. No state should disregard the rights of practically half its population so openly – especially when women already face so much discrimination on other fronts as well.

Farah Naz

Turbat