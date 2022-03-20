There are discrepancies in the way men and women are treated in Pakistan. Of these, the gender pay gap is perhaps one of the biggest problems. According to the Global Wage Report 2018-19, women in Pakistan earn 34 percent less than men on average. That is to say that on average women are paid less than men working in the same position and same time and workplace. In fact, Pakistan has the highest overall hourly average gender pay gap in the world.
This discrimination is a direct violation of women’s rights. It has discouraged women from working for a long time but it must now be stopped. No state should disregard the rights of practically half its population so openly – especially when women already face so much discrimination on other fronts as well.
Farah Naz
Turbat
This refers to the editorial, ‘Recognising Islamophobia’ . The UN has finally proclaimed to observe March 15 as...
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics , 5436 people have died in road accidents in the year 2019-20. These...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Vulnerable to violence’ . It is heart-wrenching to see people from the transgender...
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that the rights of labourers in Hub are...
The opposition has filed a vote of no confidence against the incumbent prime minister. The merit of this vote is...
This refers to the article, ‘Perils of desperation’ by Raoof Hasan . The writer is right when he says that the...
Comments